Dollar Lost 0.28% to 136.24 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.24 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.96% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.79% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.88% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

