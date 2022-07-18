Dollar Lost 0.28% to 138.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 26.70% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 26.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.80% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.01% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-18-22 1735ET