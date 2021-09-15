Dollar Lost 0.29% to 109.37 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.37 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.57% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 4.22% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.57% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.87% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-15-21 1732ET