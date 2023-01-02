Dollar Lost 0.29% to 130.74 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 15.00% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 13.36% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.29% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-02-23 1734ET