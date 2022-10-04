Dollar Lost 0.29% to 144.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.37% from its 52-week low of 111.418 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 29.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.23% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

