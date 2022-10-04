Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
Economy

Dollar Lost 0.29% to 144.14 Yen -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.37% from its 52-week low of 111.418 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 29.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.23% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.19% 1.14705 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.81% 0.73977 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.51% 0.9983 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012277 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.57222 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
