Dollar Lost 0.31% to 109.27 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0092 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.38% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.38% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.77% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-21 1733ET