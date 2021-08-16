Dollar Lost 0.31% to 109.27 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0092 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.38% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.38% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.77% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1733ET