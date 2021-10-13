Dollar Lost 0.31% to 113.26 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.26 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 113.607 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 10.26% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 7.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.62% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1733ET