Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.09% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Off 12.54% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.08% from its 52-week low of 123.794 hit Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Rose 6.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.15% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1735ET