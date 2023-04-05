Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.09% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 28, 2023
--Off 12.54% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 6.08% from its 52-week low of 123.794 hit Wednesday, April 6, 2022
--Rose 6.08% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.15% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-05-23 1735ET