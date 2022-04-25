Dollar Lost 0.32% to 128.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.32% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 18.54% from its 52-week low of 108.093 hit Monday, April 26, 2021

--Rose 18.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.29% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1742ET