Dollar Lost 0.32% to 128.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.32% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022
--Up 18.54% from its 52-week low of 108.093 hit Monday, April 26, 2021
--Rose 18.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.29% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.33% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
04-25-22 1742ET