Dollar Lost 0.32% to 136.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.32% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 9.01% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.49% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Rose 20.16% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-07-22 1736ET