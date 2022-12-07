Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.32% to 136.62 Yen -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.32% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 9.01% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.49% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Rose 20.16% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.69% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.22075 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.73232 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.43% 1.05112 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.01216 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.50% 0.63541 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
