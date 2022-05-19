Dollar Lost 0.33% to 127.82 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.82 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 17.52% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 17.50% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.57% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.05% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1736ET