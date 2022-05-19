Dollar Lost 0.33% to 127.82 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.82 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.19% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 17.52% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021
--Rose 17.50% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.57% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.05% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-19-22 1736ET