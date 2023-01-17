Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.33% to 128.14 Yen -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.33% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 14.66% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 11.83% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.27% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 2.27% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.63% 1.22828 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.74668 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.07898 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012267 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.64277 Delayed Quote.0.52%
HOT NEWS