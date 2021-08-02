Log in
Dollar Lost 0.34% to 109.31 Yen -- Data Talk

08/02/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.31 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.34% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.42% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1735ET

