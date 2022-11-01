Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.34% to 148.24 Yen -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.24 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.34% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.45% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.09% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.79% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.14814 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7333 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.98761 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.5839 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
