Dollar Lost 0.34% to 148.24 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.24 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.34% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.45% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.09% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.79% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1737ET