Dollar Lost 0.36% to 115.03 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.03 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.47% from its 52-week low of 105.083 hit Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Rose 9.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.06% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1732ET