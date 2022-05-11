Dollar Lost 0.36% to 129.98 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.98 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 19.51% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021
--Rose 18.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.10% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.93% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
