Dollar Lost 0.36% to 129.98 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.98 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.51% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 18.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.93% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1735ET