Dollar Lost 0.38% to 128.43 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 14.46% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 12.98% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 12.58% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 2.05% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1736ET