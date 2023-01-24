Dollar Lost 0.38% to 130.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.27% from its 52-week low of 113.911 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Rose 14.27% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.73% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.73% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET