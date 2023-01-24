Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.38% to 130.17 Yen -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 05:42pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.27% from its 52-week low of 113.911 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Rose 14.27% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.73% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.73% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.2334 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74771 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.0885 Delayed Quote.1.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.6494 Delayed Quote.2.20%
