Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 10.94% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.43% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 5.10% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.98% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

