Dollar Lost 0.40% to 114.17 Yen -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 9.99% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.37077 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.7986 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.14543 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013525 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.68571 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
HOT NEWS