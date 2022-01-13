Dollar Lost 0.40% to 114.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.97% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
--Rose 9.99% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-22 1733ET