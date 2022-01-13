Dollar Lost 0.40% to 114.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 9.99% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1733ET