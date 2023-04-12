Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.16 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 125.66 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Rose 5.97% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.56% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1738ET