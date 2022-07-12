Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.41% to 136.87 Yen -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 10:41pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.87 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 137.425 hit Monday, July 11, 2022

--Up 25.54% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.91% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAmgen's Lumakras/immunotherapy combo data held for August lung cancer meeting
RE
05:48pFORMER OATH KEEPER : 'Lucky more bloodshed did not happen'
RE
05:46pUkraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
RE
05:46pUNSENT TRUMP TWEET READ : 'March to the Capitol' -Jan 6 hearing
RE
05:42pDogecoin Lost 5.04% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Lost 7.97% to $1046.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Lost 4.72% to $19433.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 0.41% to 136.87 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.03% to $1.1889 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.04% to $1.0039 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Miners, broker downgrades weigh on UK's FTSE 100
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3BASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
4UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
5Sirona Biochem Corporate Update

HOT NEWS