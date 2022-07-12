Dollar Lost 0.41% to 136.87 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.87 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 137.425 hit Monday, July 11, 2022

--Up 25.54% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.91% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-12-22 1740ET