Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 0.41% to 139.31 Yen -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.31 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 7.22% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.52% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.03% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.92% 1.1863 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.75321 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.03469 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012336 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.17% 0.61603 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pBrazil inflation fight not over, faces serious recession risk -central bankers
RE
05:58pSunak and Modi to meet at G20; Sunak also to meet China's Xi
RE
05:53pMyanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia
RE
05:49pBiden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources
RE
05:46pU.S. nuclear plants expect government decision on credits by year-end
RE
05:44pADRs End Higher, Alibaba and BioLineRx Trade Actively
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.38% to 99.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.20% to $1.0350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.90% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.41% to 139.31 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2VARTA AG: VARTA AG adopts strategic realignment in response to challeng..
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
4Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
5Transcript : Greaves Cotton Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 202..

HOT NEWS