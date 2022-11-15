Dollar Lost 0.41% to 139.31 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.31 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 7.22% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.52% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.03% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1734ET