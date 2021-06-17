Log in
Dollar Lost 0.43% to 110.24 Yen -- Data Talk

06/17/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.24 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.60% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1735ET

