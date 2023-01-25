Dollar Lost 0.44% to 129.59 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 52-week low of 114.467 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Rose 13.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.16% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1739ET