  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Dollar Lost 0.44% to 129.59 Yen -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 52-week low of 114.467 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Rose 13.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.16% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.24129 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.74711 Delayed Quote.1.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.0922 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.1.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.6482 Delayed Quote.2.20%
HOT NEWS