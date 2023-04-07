Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Off 11.97% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 124.30 hit Friday, April 8, 2022

--Rose 6.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

