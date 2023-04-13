Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.85% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023
--Off 11.71% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 5.32% from its 52-week low of 125.88 hit Thursday, April 14, 2022
--Rose 5.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.14% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.11% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
