Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a six-week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.67% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 9.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.30% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 18.30% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.61% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

