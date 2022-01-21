Dollar Lost 0.45% to 113.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, April 23, 2021

--Today the dollar lost 0.35% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 2.11% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 52-week low of 103.617 hit Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

--Rose 9.56% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.23% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.23% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1736ET