Dollar Lost 0.45% to 114.93 Yen -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.37% from its 52-week low of 105.083 hit Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Rose 8.76% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.15% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.36183 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7869 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.13669 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013322 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.6692 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
