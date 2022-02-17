Dollar Lost 0.45% to 114.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.37% from its 52-week low of 105.083 hit Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Rose 8.76% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.15% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1733ET