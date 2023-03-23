Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.24% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
--Off 12.85% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 7.52% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Rose 6.93% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.94% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.20% vs the Japanese yen
