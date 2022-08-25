Dollar Lost 0.46% to 136.50 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 1.76% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 24.97% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 23.99% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.59% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1736ET