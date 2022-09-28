Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.47% to 144.12 Yen -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.12 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.93% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 28.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.72% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.21% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1737ET

