Dollar Lost 0.47% to 144.12 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.12 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.93% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 28.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.72% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.21% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1737ET