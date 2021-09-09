Log in
Dollar Lost 0.48% to 109.74 Yen -- Data Talk

09/09/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.48% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.61% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.83% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.40% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.22% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-21 1734ET

