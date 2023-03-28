Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.52% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 12.83% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 7.55% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Rose 6.50% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.92% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.18% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1737ET