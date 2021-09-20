Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.53% to 109.41 Yen -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.41 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.53% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.52% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.55% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.54% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.90% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Fall But Beat Broader Market Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1729 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.58% to $1.3658 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTwo key u.s. senators urge justice department to investigate, prosecute unruly air passenger cases -letter
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.53% to 109.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid China Property Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 11.50% to $0.209 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS