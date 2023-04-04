Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.53% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Off 12.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.57% from its 52-week low of 123.598 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Rose 6.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.46% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1741ET