Dollar Lost 0.54% to 109.79 Yen -- Data Talk

07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.54% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.68% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 1.55% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.27% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 1733ET

