Dollar Lost 0.54% to 113.40 Yen -- Data Talk

11/05/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.40 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.54% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.53% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.40% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.72% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.77% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1738ET

HOT NEWS