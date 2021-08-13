Log in
Dollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.61 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.75% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, July 8, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Off 1.71% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.72% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.83% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.07% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.10% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1734ET

