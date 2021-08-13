Dollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.61 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down four of the past six weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.75% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, July 8, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
--Off 1.71% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.72% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 2.83% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.07% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.10% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-13-21 1734ET