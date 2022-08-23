Log in
Dollar Lost 0.56% to 136.75 Yen -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.20% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 24.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.63% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.80% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.18312 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.71% 0.7713 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 0.997 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.62127 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
HOT NEWS