Dollar Lost 0.56% to 136.75 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.20% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 24.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.63% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.80% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-23-22 1735ET