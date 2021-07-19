Dollar Lost 0.57% to 109.45 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.56% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.03% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.94% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1731ET