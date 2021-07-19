Dollar Lost 0.57% to 109.45 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 10, 2021
--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.56% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 2.03% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.49% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.94% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-21 1731ET