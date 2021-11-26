Log in
Dollar Lost 0.58% to 113.37 Yen -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.37 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.58% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 1.73% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 16, 2020

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 1.78% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.92% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.73% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1736ET

