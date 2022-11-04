Dollar Lost 0.58% to 146.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.58% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 1.43% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
--Today the dollar lost 1.12% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
--Up 30.01% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 29.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.38% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1739ET