Dollar Lost 0.58% to 146.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.58% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.43% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Today the dollar lost 1.12% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

--Up 30.01% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.38% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-04-22 1739ET