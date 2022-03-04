Log in
Dollar Lost 0.59% to 114.83 Yen -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:43pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 0.59% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.55% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Off 1.12% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 5.95% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.23% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.32255 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7849 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
