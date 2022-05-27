Dollar Lost 0.60% to 127.11 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.60% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 2.63% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 13, 2020
--Today the dollar gained 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 16.58% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 15.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.11% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.43% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-27-22 1739ET