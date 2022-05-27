Log in
Dollar Lost 0.60% to 127.11 Yen -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar lost 0.60% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.63% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 13, 2020

--Today the dollar gained 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 16.58% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 15.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.43% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1739ET

