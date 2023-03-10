Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.00 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.63% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Today the dollar lost 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 10.09% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 15.06% from its 52-week low of 117.326 hit Friday, March 11, 2022

--Rose 15.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.90% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.96% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1742ET