Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.00 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.63% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 1.07% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
--Today the dollar lost 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.71% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 10.09% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 15.06% from its 52-week low of 117.326 hit Friday, March 11, 2022
--Rose 15.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.90% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.96% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-23 1742ET