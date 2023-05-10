Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.36 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.65% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 5.94% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Rose 3.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.43% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.47% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
