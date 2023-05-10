Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.36 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.65% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.94% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 3.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.47% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1734ET