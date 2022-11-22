Dollar Lost 0.65% to 141.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 141.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.65% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 5.95% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

--Up 25.22% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 22.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1737ET