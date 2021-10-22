Log in
Dollar Lost 0.66% to 113.50 Yen -- Data Talk

10/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.66% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.77% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Off 0.77% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.86% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1734ET

