Dollar Lost 0.66% to 113.50 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.66% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Snaps a six week winning streak
--Today the dollar lost 0.44% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.77% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
--Off 0.77% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 8.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.00% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.86% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-22-21 1734ET